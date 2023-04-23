Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.90 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

