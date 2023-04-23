The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hershey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.94.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $260.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $262.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,340 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,371 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.