Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,952 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $173.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.19. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $256.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

