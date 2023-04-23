Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Amdocs by 32.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $91.85 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $76.79 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.59.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.