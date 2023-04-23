Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Lowered by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.89.

NYSE HUM opened at $491.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.78. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.09 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

