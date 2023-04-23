Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.63 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

