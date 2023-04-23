9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $303.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

