9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $300,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $227.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.25 and its 200 day moving average is $224.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $248.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

