OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 1,030 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Centene by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $65.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.