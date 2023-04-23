OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.41 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

