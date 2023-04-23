Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,854,000 after acquiring an additional 165,597 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,065,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,446,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

LHX stock opened at $202.03 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.44 and its 200-day moving average is $213.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

