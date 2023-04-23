Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.91.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.