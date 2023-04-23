Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:COF opened at $96.59 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.94.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.