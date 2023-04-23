Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 155.1% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,070,301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2,099.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after buying an additional 1,718,625 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 28.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after buying an additional 1,069,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3,682.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,175,000 after buying an additional 954,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Fortinet stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

