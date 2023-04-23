The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,454 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $44.05 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

