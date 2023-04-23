Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 152.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $217,000. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 31.0% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $313,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

