Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.1% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average is $171.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

