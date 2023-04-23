Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 312 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 4.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

