Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX opened at $169.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.29.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.