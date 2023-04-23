Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after buying an additional 400,655 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,349,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 636,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,274,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

