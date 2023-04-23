The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Raised by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $256.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

