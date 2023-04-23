Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

