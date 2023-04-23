Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.
Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:D opened at $57.71 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.
Dominion Energy Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dominion Energy (D)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.