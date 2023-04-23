Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 1,414.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,660 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,495 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 498,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 216,827 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $36.10 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,087. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPRX. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

