Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 128 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCO stock opened at $303.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.66.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

