Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.09.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

