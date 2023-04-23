Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 985 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE D opened at $57.71 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

