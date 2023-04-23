Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

