Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 211 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

