Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.67.

NYSE MSCI opened at $544.60 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $539.90 and a 200-day moving average of $501.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

