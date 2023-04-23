CX Institutional Buys Shares of 15,502 iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.19% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,148,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,550,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 151,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWC stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.90. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

