CX Institutional Acquires 405 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,205 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $124.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.41. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.