Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 123,169 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $55,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $244.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.17.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $234.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.93 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.