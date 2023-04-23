Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 338,887 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Vericel worth $46,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Vericel Stock Up 0.8 %

VCEL opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.55 and a beta of 1.76. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $37.28.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Stories

