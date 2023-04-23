Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 595,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401,455 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $63,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average is $107.60. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.