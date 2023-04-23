Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.02% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $69,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $200,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.57. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $68.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,735,262.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

