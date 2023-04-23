Allen Capital Group LLC Makes New $849,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

