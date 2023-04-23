Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $3,200,802.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,707,541.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $3,200,802.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,707,541.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,705 shares of company stock valued at $44,122,643 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $463.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.97. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.