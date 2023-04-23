Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $11,216,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

ADP stock opened at $215.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

