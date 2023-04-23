Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,533 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $71.85.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

