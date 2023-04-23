Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 67,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $261.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.20.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

