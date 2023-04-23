Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,281 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Splunk worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Splunk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 5.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $129.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

