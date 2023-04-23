Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Position Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,646 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after acquiring an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Equity Residential by 10.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 414,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,105,000 after buying an additional 652,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $93.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 128.64%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

