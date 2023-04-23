Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $693,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PKG opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $165.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.05.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

