9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 565,140 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after acquiring an additional 363,404 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,947,000 after purchasing an additional 162,364 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $178.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.31 and a 200-day moving average of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

