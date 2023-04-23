9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,806 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3,248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 444,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

