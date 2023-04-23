9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

