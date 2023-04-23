Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after acquiring an additional 408,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after acquiring an additional 395,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $176.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $185.36.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

