Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stake Boosted by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 54,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after acquiring an additional 85,249 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

