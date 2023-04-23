FCF Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $234.05 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

